Transcript for Luke Bryan opens up about the death of his brother

Now to something I've really been looking forward to sharing, my interview with Luke Bryan, the country megastar is the focus of our new country music special that airs tonight. We talked in depth about his family, the tragedy that almost derailed his career and what his father told him that set Luke on the road to chasing his dreams. Here's a preview. Home for me is when you're able to build your dream home and your dream farm and you're able to share it with till, Bo, Tate and Caroline and all their friends. ??? Bo is -- Oh, my gosh. I was sitting right there and I was like, no way. We made eggs. You know what these are called? Delicious. Bo gets things on his brain and it's almost like you need a stun gun to scramble his computer. I want to put these somewhere so -- in the house so I can watch them hatch. Buddy, the second you pick them up and remove them from the momma hen they're not going to hatch. Tate is me. He likes to be in the background and that's exactly how I am. I don't want to be front and center. I was set to move to Nashville when I was 19. I had it all in line and had an apartment. Just before I moved to Nashville my brother was killed in a car accident so that totally derailed and postponed my Nashville plans. My dad could tell that I was one foot in the door, one foot out the door and he said, this life will always be here. He was really, really adamant about me chasing my dreams just based on what we had dealt with with my brother, we had seen how fragile life was and you've got to go try things. So getting to Nashville was pretty liberating. I was on music row every day writing songs. People at capitol kept hearing them and next thing you know I'm getting a record deal from capitol records. It was April 6th, 2007 and I get to play the grand ole opry for the first time. That night little did I know would be my sister and I would be our last photo together and she passed away a month later. That's been one thing about my family and our loss, just when we started picking up the pieces with my brother, then my sister, we lose my sister and I just watched my mother and our whole family just go back to square one and I know a lot of people out there that have dealt with loss, you have to honor their memory by living and you have to -- you have to be a positive light for people. But you've had your tough days. Oh, you do. I mean, there's so many aspects of -- I mean when I'm out, you know, when I'm playing with my boys and I'm like, god, why isn't my sister here to be and why isn't my brother. He would be out here mowing these fields and he would be filling up the fish feeders and then me and him would be, you know, sharing a beer as the sun goes down and I guess it just suction that you have to imagine that's what beeld be doing but you have to feel good and knowing that that's what we'd be doing. Do you notice we're talking about your brother and sister and for the first time the sun. The dag gum sun came out. That's so true. It was a gloomy day and overcast and as soon as he started talking about his brother and his sister, the sun came out and his brother-in-law also passed away and so to have to raise -- not have to, to want to raise his sister's three children which they're doing but he was just so incredibly open and discussing that and talking about how you honor them by living and also, you know, he has some young fans would come up and say hey, I lost a sibling. How do you deal with that so he theirs with them. A lot of hard won wisdom there. Yeah and thank goodness for his daddy. I love that. His dad said go get it. This life is here. Because he was working on the farm with his dad and his dad knew, you know, as a parent you know what's really in your child's heart. And said, you know, follow your dream which he has done and what you see is what you get. What you see on tour is what you see at home. And as his wife said that's good and bad. No, it's great. It's great and you can see "Living every day" and he is, Luke Bryan, that's tonight 10:00 P.M. Eastern here on ABC.

