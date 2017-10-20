-
Now Playing: Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: New York City police investigating sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Lupita Nyong'o speaks out about alleged Weinstein encounter
-
Now Playing: Inside Yayoi Kusama's 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Alyssa Milano speaks out on #MeToo: 'This is your movement, women'
-
Now Playing: Alyssa Milano reacts to viral #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Long Island's 'Tupperware queen' opens up about her struggle with gender identity
-
Now Playing: 'Marvel Legacy' previews what's next for your favorite superheroes
-
Now Playing: Boyz II Men performs 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Boyz II Men live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Julianne Moore opens up about 'Suburbicon' and 'Wonderstruck'
-
Now Playing: Diana Ross to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 AMAs
-
Now Playing: Good Housekeeping's picks for this season's hottest holiday toys
-
Now Playing: Boyz II Men rock out to 'I'll Come Running Back to You' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Restaurateur defends serving Popeyes chicken to customers
-
Now Playing: Rick Pitino speaks out on bribery scandal, Adidas lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Dierks Bentley rocks out a neighborhood block party with his hit 'I Hold On'
-
Now Playing: What sexual harassment is and what to do about it
-
Now Playing: 'Professor Marston' star: 'When I read the script, I couldn't believe it was true'
-
Now Playing: Luke Evans belts out Elton John's 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me'