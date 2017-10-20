Lupita Nyong'o speaks out about alleged Weinstein encounter

The Oscar winner penned a New York Times column alleging disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein first sexually harassed her when she was a college student at Yale trying to break into the movie business.
3:41 | 10/20/17

Comments
