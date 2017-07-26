Transcript for Madame Tussauds faces backlash over Beyonce wax figure

baby? ??? cc1 Test message board and that outrage growing over "Mad max'madame tussauds Beyonce statue after accusing them of whitewashing the statue. It was pulled from display for an emergency makeover but now the updated version is also facing some backlash and T.J. Holmes is here with the story. What's up? People need to understand for too often and too long black women and black girls are too often told the standard of beauty is lighter and whiter skin. So when you have one of the most famous kesful talented beautiful black women in the world immortalized in such a way and still she has to be lightened up, this outrages some folks but for a certain segment of the population it can be hurt full. ??? They don't love you like I love you slow down they don't love you like I love you ??? Reporter: Here cops the beyhive, Beyonce's legion of fans are going off about her wax figure at the madame tussauds museum in New York. Fans want an apology. Many feel the wax figure appeared to be light-skinned and, two, didn't even look like Beyonce. Madame tussauds, the museum famous for immortalizing celebrities in wax tell ABC news lighting with the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and Twitter did what Twitter does and wrote why does Beyonce's wax figure at madame tussauds look less like Beyonce and more like Becky with the good hair and theory, Beyonce wax figure makers have never seen Beyonce. Beyonce's statue was briefly taken down and the museum tells us we love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyonce and we have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure. This isn't the first time they've been disappointed in the wax replicas. Beliebers were upset about his and Ryan gosling's wax figure did his no justice. Even after the adjustment some fans are still unimpressed saying it is plain crazy to think this looks anything like the real singer. Okay, so -- Well, a lot of people tell you flat out it looks like Beyonce is not a blond white woman and that's what that figure flat out looked like. There are other wax figures around the world. This is the updated one. There's another one -- the one you see on the left many say the best anyone has gotten over in Berlin, all over the world and some of them, you could argue, not even as close as the one here in New York that sparked the backlash. You're in there. So do you have any creative input? I'm not going to say you have creative input but you go in and spend hours -- everything is measured. Skintone. I would get hair cuts and ask for the hair so they could use it on the wax figure, get the texture, everything. I was more upset about that one than the Beyonce one. I don't recognize that dude. Look at that. Did she have the same input. They did it originally in 2004 and sat with her and she approved. This is not the one you're seeing now. That was one from before. But we don't know how much input she had on this latest one but people argue, absolutely. There's no way you can think that is Beyonce. I'm going to hook you up. I have some extra wax at home. You kept some wax? Yeah. You didn't like mine. Wait till you see what I do with yours. Do we still have it up there. Look. This is the one -- That actually -- The suit is too tight. The teeth are too perfect. The only thing they get right is the gap to the teeth. They never net that wrong. Thank you for what you said earlier. That's so true. This is for a lot of different reasons people are outraged. In the African-American community we have this discussion and have to check ourselves.

