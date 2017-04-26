Transcript for Madonna responds to new biopic 'Blonde Ambition'

How about "Pop news"? Yes. I would just like to say, does everybody know. There's a whole spring medley happening here. It's making me very happy on this hump day. Universal getting into the groove for a new movie based on Madonna's life story. Her rise to fame. It's an upcoming biopic called "Plond ambition." It fols her working on her self-titled album. Navigating the difficult music business as a woman. All while trying to have a Normal relationship. The script was one of the best unproduced screen plays of 2016. Doesn't mean Madonna's happy. The material girl respond to the news on Instagram saying, in part, only I can tell my story. Wow. Anyone else who tries is a char la tan and a fool? I was trying to keep it tight. She did go on to say you're a charlatan and a fool. Will she ever tell it? Somebody is going to. It's happening. Also in "Pop news" this morning. Norm stroms department stores. Getting down and dirty. Selling jeans covered in fake mud. Oh. For $425. Oh, come on. A pair. Yeah, the brand is called prps. Jeans. They're described as rugal america americana work wear. Also a faux mud-covered denim jacket available. One person suggested obviously a do it yourself version. Another says, they never saw jeans with holes becoming -- put in on purpose becoming a huge trend and look at that. It's a billion-dollar business. Who knows? Big thing. If you washt, the mud is still there? Yes, it's in the design. Does anybody want to buy the jeans? Is that attractive to you in any shape? I guarantee you, someone is going to walk into the studio with them on. And we H make fun of you. Oh, no. Do you member, I did the story on the the jeans with the holes. The windows. They were still a couple hundred. A lot of money. This could be a great side job for you. And finally -- ??? ??? what comes next hey bust a move ??? If you have always wanted to shake your wild thing, just some funky cold Medina. You're going like this. Carnival cruise lines has announced its first ever ship hop cruise. Featuring all the favorite hip hop. They like it. Maybe not the mud jeans. But this is a winner. This is a cruise with all your favorite hip hop acts from the '90s. Now is your chance to push it, push it real good. Find your gangsta's paradise on the high seas. Salt npepa. Joung MC. Vanilla ice among the people on the trip. Heading to Mexico. George, I know you're on your app. George is like, I gotta bust a move. I gotta bust a move and book my ticket. He wants to push it real good. Real good. I love. You had good moves there in that chair. I saw you. The leg was going. There you go. Yeah. I lo that. I love that. That sounds fun. I know. Just nonstop. I mean -- You know that's going to be a fun cruise. Let's go remote "Gma" on that. I feel a flu coming on. I feel a flu coming on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.