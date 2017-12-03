Transcript for Magician Criss Angel back on stage after a stunt that went wrong landed him in the hospital

And that's criss angel, just hours ago, saying good morning, America. Looking a lot better overnight. Back on the Vegas stage for his show, mind freak live. There was a bit of a different scene the night before, when an accident forced the illusionist to cancel the the show and get rushed to the hospital. Marci Gonzalez joining us with details this morning. Hey, Marci. Reporter: Hi, Dan and Paula. It was clear to the audience it was not part of the show. The world famous magician was in the middle of one of his most famous act es when he suddenly stopped moving. Despite a trip to the emergency room, he was back at it again. Overnight, dangling high above the stage in Las Vegas. For forming an escape just one day after the same stunt sent him to the hospital. She's SP-- he's spinning very fast. Reporter: His well known straight jacket escape. A feat he's performed many times of the years, including on "Oprah." You're at 30 seconds, criss. 30 seconds. Reporter: Hoisted up by his ankles. He spins. He KINT of went limp. Reporter: In midair. Reporter: The man behind mind freak was rushed to the hospital. He was evaluated and released and is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world. In 2015, it was angel rushing to the rescue. Scrambling onstage during a live show to save his protege, Spencer horseman from a water tank. I could see his yirks I could tell it wasn't part of the show. Reporter: One of a number of close calls magicians have faced. This weekend's scare did not stop criss angel. He performed the trick in both performances last night. So confident, he had his 2-year-old son in the audience. Wow, a resilient guy. A tough way to make a living to say the least. Cog.

