-
Now Playing: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn didn't initially disclose Russia speeches
-
Now Playing: 1 child dead among 7 found unconscious in Michigan hotel carbon-monoxide incident
-
Now Playing: Police body-cam video released in shooting death of Utah man
-
Now Playing: Final teams set for March Madness championship
-
Now Playing: This 12-year-old predicted the March Madness final four
-
Now Playing: Fox News' Bill O'Reilly reacts to sexual-harassment settlements
-
Now Playing: Flying high with the USAF Thunderbirds
-
Now Playing: New York Mets executive chef shares thoughts on opening-day foods
-
Now Playing: Major league baseball's most notable opening-day foods
-
Now Playing: Terror groups may have airport-screening equipment to test bombs
-
Now Playing: Trump administration continues to face investigations into possible links between Russia and president's election campaign
-
Now Playing: UConn's 111-game winning streak ended in women's March Madness bracket
-
Now Playing: Snow hits parts of New York State and New England
-
Now Playing: Missing Tennessee teen may have been spotted in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Hulk Hogan reflects on Gawker lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Vending machines may start delaying delivery of less-healthy snacks
-
Now Playing: Beyonce may be voice in live-action 'Lion King' movie
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin opens up about past battle with alcoholism, drug addiction
-
Now Playing: How to make Chef George Duran's Greek pork salad wrap
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel dishes on 'Boss Baby'