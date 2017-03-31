Transcript for How to make Chef George Duran's Greek pork salad wrap

I'm just towards Iran and this is my GMA lunch break and today I am making a Greek port salad wraps. This Greek for tear rack is to really nice healthy rap for lunch. But really it almost has the pace healthy because you have really nice. Pieces of four point inside of it. One of the tips I like to give people as with a tortilla. It's little difficult to roll sometimes it's eye popping into the microwave it softens up. And this week and rapid like a burrito to. That's some good stuff. I loved watch.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.