How to make Chef George Duran's Greek pork salad wrap

A step-by-step guide to make this sandwich with pork, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese.
1:06 | 03/31/17

Comments
I'm just towards Iran and this is my GMA lunch break and today I am making a Greek port salad wraps. This Greek for tear rack is to really nice healthy rap for lunch. But really it almost has the pace healthy because you have really nice. Pieces of four point inside of it. One of the tips I like to give people as with a tortilla. It's little difficult to roll sometimes it's eye popping into the microwave it softens up. And this week and rapid like a burrito to. That's some good stuff. I loved watch.

