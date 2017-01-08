Transcript for How to make your dog a social media influencer

We all have rescues so it's their official birthday and that brings us to the next piece. The secret to making your pet social media famous. Dog, cat, animals taking over the internet bringing in thousands of dollars for each post and we set out to find out how. Reporter: Move over, Kardashians. You have competition. Pet fluencers, animals that partner with brands to promote products. They tend to resonate better with consumers. They reach everyone. Reporter: Some pet owners now making this a career like Lonnie ied who left behind her law career to start the dog agency. A talent management firm for social media famous pets. A move inspired by her own little superstar, 4-year-old Khloe, the mini French chi. What makes an animal connect. Having a strong brand is about most importance. Her themes are fashion, travel and food so the content is a human focus. Reporter: Iedwards say all kinds of brands are now seeing the value in animals with a large social media presence and reaching out to their owners. Courtney dasher, an interior designer by trade now manages the social accounts Fortuna her 7-year-old dog full time. We get inundated with requests from followers and businesses and so it takes up a lot of time to make sure you're managing the account well. Reporter: The money is nothing to bark at. Animals with followings in the thousands like Khloe and toast of toast meets world fame bring 2,000 to $5,000 per sponsored post and tuna brings in 10,000 to $15,000 per post and jiff, the most followed canine on Instagram with 6.1 million followers and boo, the pomeranian most liked dog on Facebook with 17 million followers can make money off merchandise line, books, commercials and personal appearances netting six figures a year. Some advice on how to create a great pet pic. Play to their true qualities. Dolce is ultimate family dog. There is her watching over a sleeping baby and could be lucky to almost 380,000 followers like this one here, toast. Huge social media success. We should note -- Look, man, you got to step it up. Only 2,000 followers. Little man Lukas at -- no. All of these dogs, of course, are rescue dogs. They're from the ones that are being featured for the birthday. North shore animal league of America. This is from tone that laruso. We'll be back.

