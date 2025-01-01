The attack occurred on Bourbon Street during New Year's Day celebrations.

'So beautiful and full of life': What we know about the victims of the New Orleans attack

A young mother teaching her son to read. A former college football player "on top of the world" living in New York City. A father of two who was the "life of the party."

Family members and friends have begun identifying the 15 people who died in the truck-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was allegedly "hell-bent" on killing as many people as possible when he steered a pickup truck around barricades and plowed into a crowd of people ringing in the New Year, according to New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Tiger Bech, 27

Tiger Bech's death was confirmed to ABC News by his mother, Michelle Bech.

Michelle Bech said Tiger Bech, 27, played football at Princeton University and moved to New York City after graduation to work for Seaport Global, a capital markets firm.

She told ABC News that her son was amazing, lived life to the fullest and was “on top of the world.”

Michelle Bech said Tiger Bech was in Louisiana for a long weekend of hunting and fishing, two of his favorite activities, with college friends from Princeton. He was scheduled to fly back to New York City Wednesday afternoon.

His younger brother, Jack Bech, is a wide receiver for Texas Christian University Football. Michelle Bech said Tiger Bech frequently flew down from New York City over the past two years to attend his brother's games.

Reggie Hunter, 37

Reggie Hunter's death was confirmed by his first cousin, Shirell Jackson.

"He did not deserve this," she told ABC News' Diane Macedo. "It's senseless and cruel. I wish none of this had ever happened."

Reggie Hunter, a victim in the Jan 1, 2025 car ramming attack in New Orleans, is pictured in this undated photo. Shirell Jackson

Jackson said Hunter, 37, leaves behind two sons. She described him as the "life of the party" with a big heart who was funny, loving and caring.

"This is hurting all of us differently and on so many levels," she said. "We were expecting so much life to live with our cousin … Just a beautiful person that did not deserve this and had so much life to live."

Nicole Perez, 27

Nicole Perez, 27 has been confirmed as one of the victims by Kimberly Usher-Fall, her employer and family spokesperson.

Usher-Fall said Perez had recently been promoted to a manager at one of her stores and she was really excited about the position.

She said Perez brought her 4-year-old son, Melo, with her to work and she was helping him learn how to read.

“She was a great mother,” Usher-Fall told ABC News’ Diane Macedo. “She just was a really exciting little young lady and she was getting herself together.”

Nicole Perez, a victim in the Jan 1, 2025 car ramming attack in New Orleans, is pictured in this undated photo. Kimberly Usher-Fall

Usher-Fall said Perez was out with her friends for New Year’s Eve when she was struck by the truck. She was taken to University Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Usher-Fall has previously shared the news of Perez's passing Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe page.

"She was so beautiful and full of life. Her son Melo is now without his momma, and we are without our friend and dedicated employee. I'm hoping to get some help for her burial expenses and to help her son with expenses he will need to transition into a new living situation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.