Transcript for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd to return to 'Dancing'

We told you earlier we'll reveal two of our favorite "Dancing with the stars" pros who are making a big, much anticipated return to the ballroom and here they are. Maks and PETA. Yes, yes. You know, we cannot talk "Dancing with the stars" without ginger. I mean, we need ginger over here for that because I know you've been talking to PETA a lot. Especially with PETA. I mean, post-baby, PETA and I have been texting and had a couple of conversations and I am right there with her. I'm so proud of her for doing this. And you too, Maks. Are you a little bit nervous. It's been some time since you've been out on the dance floor, PETA. Yes, it's been some time. I'm definitely a little bit nervous. But I'm very excited to get back, you know. I've definitely missed the dance floor and I haven't been able to, you know, defend my title with Niles so I want to get back out there. I know you heard her and I know you're a little bit competitive. I'm also very -- at all not afraid of this one because I don't know if everybody remembers the history but last time we were together on the same season, I won, so this guy is the champ in the family. Ask her how many she has? We'll see what happens. Watching her Instagrams I know you two are rehearsing together and starting to get back night. PETA, you look great, by the way. I only know -- yes, you do. Thanks. I only know what it's like dancing after a baby because I never danced before that. What's it going to be like? Any dancing post baby for you. Do you have more move many. Definitely a sexy mom. Thank you, thank you. You know, I just want to be healthy and want my body -- it's going to take a little bit longer I think to get back up to the fitness that I was doing and had before. But I think it's going to be okay. I'm going to take it slowly and hopefully I have an awesome partner to go through this with so -- I know you will. Maks, what have you been doing to prepare? Dancing with your little baby boy? Oh, man, it's definitely a special time. I, you know, was always wanting to have kid, never thought it would be like this. You just can't stop staring at this little person and, you know, every little -- you know how parents say every little fart sneeze is like, so -- just enjoying this. This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show. This time because, you know, it'll just take time away from being with this dude, but like I said I just want to make her coming back and winning as difficult as possible and, yes, somebody has to close the competition. We'll see about that. I don't know if you have plans but I would maybe wait to bring shai to the ballroom. I don't if you remember. We brought Adrian trait off a flight. It's great because you can see you in the background in some of these pictures. Overlooking poor Adrian. I know they're going to be about the same age but baby is going to be fine. You take care of yourselves. Such a great experience. Yeah, it's going to be fun to have him there. You can put the nursery right between E two rehearsal rooms. Keep him right there. Planning something like that. Is uncle Val helping a lot, I hope? No. Val is waiting for when he can use the baby as some sort of like attracting, you know, leverage. Exactly. I don't have a puppy. I don't have a baby now. We got a dog and then he claimed that it was only his. Let's hope he's not going to claim my son as his baby. I have pictures of that too. He did that with my kid so I'll tell you if that happens. You guys look great. Good to know. So happy for you and so happy you're coming back to the dance floor. Thank you. Thank you, guys. The issue featuring Maks and PETA is on newsstands tomorrow "Us." We're revealing the full cast on March 1st. Next week. Next week already. Yes. She's going to come back for that too. Forget about coming back. She can probably tell us who is going -- I bet. Don't you do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.