Transcript for Man arrested in connection with murders in Tampa

First that big break in the Tampa serial killer case. Police arrested this 24-year-old at a local McDonald's now charged with four murders. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Tampa with more on how they caught him. Reporter: A co-worker at that McDonald's alerted a police officer telling him Donaldson had a gun on him. A huge relief for the people in the neighborhood living in fear for nearly two months now under constant police patrols but now a suspect is in jail. I am pleased to announce that tonight we will be making an arrest in the Seminole heights murders. Reporter: It's the news residents in that Tampa neighborhood have been waiting for. Police arresting a suspect in the case, 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III facing four counts of first degree murder. Our affiliate capture the moment he was taken into custody outside a local McDonald's where he works. Thank you for having the courage to step forward and doing the right thing. Reporter: Police receiving a tip about a man with a gun from one of his co-workers. First of all he told my boss to hold the gun. He told him to hold his book bag for him but said don't go in the book bag. And so she went in the book bag and said she found a gun and after finding the gun she called the please. Reporter: Peabo Johnson said he worked there two or three months and when police responded they tack manied him to the ground. It's kind of crazy that he was here with us the whole time. Reporter: The arrest comes 51 days after the first murder when Benjamin Mitchell was gunned down, since then Monica Hoffa, Anthony naiboa and Ronald Felton were all killed as they walked alone at night or early morning. The surveillance videos of the suspect the only clue. Justice will be served then the process will occur when this individual rots in hell. Reporter: For nearly two months the neighborhood on edge, police saturating the area now hoping they can breathe a sigh of relief. I'm just so overjoyed that the men and women of Tampa bay and all over Florida have taken care of this and handled this appropriately. Reporter: All along police thought that the killer may Virginia lived in the Seminole heights neighborhood but according to the police report, Donaldson says he has no affiliation with the area. There are till so many questions here and no word on a motive. George. That is a mystery. Thanks very much.

