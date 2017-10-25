Transcript for Man channels 'Up' for balloon-powered stunt

We're back with that credit stuntment a bring manning the movie "Up" to life tying balloons to lawn chair and soaring over South Africa. Gio gio has how he pulled it off and maybe why. Reporter: Good morning. The guys behind this are part of the adventurers and say they're fighting to make the world less boring. But only if they could pull off this extraordinary test safely. Have a good one. Reporter: It's the wild ride months in the making. Adventurist Tom Morgan flying across South Africa for more than 15 miles, the 8,000 feet in the air strapped to a lawn chair and helium balloons. Inspired by "Up." Reporter: A real-life version of the 2009 animated film "Up." Hold on, boys. Reporter: 38-year-old adventure company owner has been planning this for months. We're going to fly over the delta. With the balloons and a chair. Yeah. Reporter: Major concerns, wicked winds. Exploding balloons and fear of the unknown. The realism of coming down into a pride of lions, I've never done that before. All: One! Reporter: It's been attempted before and there are serious dangers. In 2012 thrill seeker Kent couch was hoping to seek a new record but crashed to the mile 30 miles after taking off when this balloon hit a storm and there are legal issues too. In 2015, Daniel bore Ya took to the skies with 00 balloon, all to promote his cleaning company. He was fined thousands of dollars for the stunt. So back to South Africa. Morgan, he says that if there are no broken bones he's going to take these tests and make them a three-day race, a long distance race so anyone can join him. Michael? I'm heading over to party central to get some balloons. It's not happening, my friend.

