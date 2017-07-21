Man loses 70 pounds in less than 6 months to win $1 million

More
After a professional poker player was bet $1 million that he could not reduce his body fat percentage to just 10 percent in six months, he remarkably dropped 70 pounds.
2:39 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man loses 70 pounds in less than 6 months to win $1 million

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48763587,"title":"Man loses 70 pounds in less than 6 months to win $1 million ","duration":"2:39","description":"After a professional poker player was bet $1 million that he could not reduce his body fat percentage to just 10 percent in six months, he remarkably dropped 70 pounds. ","url":"/GMA/video/man-loses-70-pounds-months-win-million-48763587","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.