Transcript for Man sues GM over self-driving car

Now to those new questions about self-driving cars following recent crashes. As many of them hit the road should you be worried about driving next to a car on autopilot. Gio Benitez here with a closer look. We're not now getting a look at one of the first lawsuits against self-driving cars and one man is taking on general motors and their vehicle but some are concerned that drivers are letting go of the wheel before the technology is ready. While cars with autopilot are rolling out across the country. It's amazing, isn't it. Reporter: There are several reports sparking concern and the NTSB investigating this crash, a Tesla, the driver says was in autopilot mode slamming into a parked fire truck near L.A. At a high speed and now a motorcyclist in San Francisco has filed suit accusing an autonomous car of negligent driving after an accident. Here's what Oscar Nielsen says happened when he was behind it. It began changing lanes then according to the suit the self-driving car suddenly veered back into his lane striking him and knocking him to the ground. GM, the automaker behind it telling ABC news it believes the motorcycle I willis merged into our lane before it was safe to do so. Tesla's founder Elon Musk had previously said this in an interview. Yeah, I think we're going to be quite clear with customers that the responsibility remains with the driver. Reporter: Just a few weeks ago ABC news got a first look at Tesla's new more affordable model 3 which means more partially autonomous cars could soon be on the street but experts warn we are a long way away from complete automation. Some of the cars say they have autopilot. That does not mean that the driver can check out. The driver still has to be in control of the vehicle. Reporter: And Tesla agrees telling ABC news that autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver and, in other words, it's an assist and GM says safety is their primary focus when developing and testing the self-driving technology but, boy, a lot of people will be looking at had. If you're attentive, 10 and 2, baby. 10 and 2. That's me. Thank you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.