Manchester attack victims remembered with pink balloons

More
The symbol of pink balloons, which fell from the rafters at the end of Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert, are now being used to memorialize the at least 22 people killed in a blast at the arena.
1:24 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manchester attack victims remembered with pink balloons

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47603995,"title":"Manchester attack victims remembered with pink balloons","duration":"1:24","description":"The symbol of pink balloons, which fell from the rafters at the end of Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert, are now being used to memorialize the at least 22 people killed in a blast at the arena.","url":"/GMA/video/manchester-attack-victims-remembered-pink-balloons-47603995","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.