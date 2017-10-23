Transcript for Manhunt grows for suspected Florida serial killer

Now to a manhunt for a serial killer in Tampa. Three people killed in the same neighborhood in less than two weeks and police looking for a person of interest seen in this surveillance video and Victor Oquendo has more from Tampa. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, George. Police asking us to report from the station this morning. They do not want us in that neighborhood while it's still dark out. They've been working around the clock to keep that community safe as they search for what could be a possible serial killer. This morning, the desperate manhunt for a possible serial killer in a Tampa neighborhood. Three unsolved murders in ten days just about ten blocks apart. I was watching TV and I hear, boom, a pause and then boom, boom, boom. Reporter: Those first shots were fired on October 9th, politician say, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was killed. Four days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa's body was found down the street and the most recent 20-year-old Anthony naiboa, 200 yards from the first shooting. Whoever is doing it is able to vanish very quickly. Reporter: Police believe all three are connected since they happened so close to each other at night. Only lead, this grainy video of a person of interest wearing a hood. Now police urging residents to keep their porch lights on handing out lightbulbs if needed and being told to stay in groups. If you're walking alone you're either a suspect or you're a potential victim. We're getting ready to go out on patrol with Tampa police. Getting ready to head out into the Seminole heights neighborhood. That's the area where three people have been gunned down. It's got to be kind of surprising to you guys. Iis and scary for the citizens because they're not used to something like that happening. Reporter: Overnight the community on edge, neighbors banding together while their killer is still on the loose. They're waiting for him to hit again, well, I'm not. I want him to get caught. Before anything else happens. Nobody else needs to die. Reporter: Police need the public's help here. Their only lead is that grainy surveillance video. There is a community meeting planned for tonight where residents will be able to speak with investigators. George. Victor, it is such a tense situation that we heard you say they told you not to go into the neighborhood right now given a lot of warnings to the residents. What else are they telling them right now? The advice right now for residents if you're going to walk around do so in groups. Keep your porch lights on. Even handing out lightbulbs if they see the lights are out and want people as safe as possible. Okay, Victor Oquendo, thanks very much.

