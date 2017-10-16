Transcript for Manhunt underway for 2 Missouri prison escapees

All right. Now to that search for two dangerous inmates on the loose after breaking out of a Missouri jail. The pair was spotted on surveillance camera shortly after escaping but they haven't been seen since. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with those details. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you. The search continues for these two who somehow got out of their cell and tunneled through an air duct to get free. With the list of crimes they committed the community is on edge. This is the last known image of the two violent inmates who escaped overnight. Unknown direction of travel you go. Unknown clothing description. Reporter: Caught on surveillance camera crossing over a levee headed to the Mississippi river. The police call them armed and dangerous and they broke out of jail by escaping through the ventilation system. Setting off an alarm before jumping over a fence behind the building. Two inmates were able to climb through an air duct and gain access into a supply room and took some kind of object and pried the doors open. Reporter: One of the inmate, 27-year-old William Carter, faces first degree murder charges. Investigators say he purposely ran down his estranged wife and another man with his car killing them. The other, 41-year-old Joseph latamondeer, was being held on several felony charges including kidnapping related to what local authorities are calling one of the worst domestic assault cases they've ever seen. Both were due to appear in court. This morning the families of their alleged victims pleading for their capture. Residents are urged to report anything suspicious and lock their doors. Now, authorities say they have clues that they are still in the area. Carru carruthersville, Missouri, has a citywide surveillance system which tracked these two and called in additional departments, the state highway patrol, even a team of bloodhounds to help find them. Police are hoping for a safe and peaceful surrender. We all are. Absolutely. Thank you.

