Transcript for Manhunt underway for teacher who allegedly abducted teen

We'll get the latest on that manhunt in Tennessee where a former teacher abducted his student. Neither has been seen since last Monday when police say he took the girl and went on the run with two handguns. Eva pilgrim has more from Tennessee. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This is where the two met. He was a teacher at this school. It's here where their alleged relationship started. Tips coming in from dozens of states but authorities say they have no idea where this teacher has taken the girl. This morning the frantic search intensifying for a missing Tennessee teen and her former teacher accused of kidnapping her. Authorities now sending out a nationwide alert saying the student is in imminent danger. We really miss you. I miss you. Please, please come home. Reporter: School officials confirming that 50-year-old tad Cummins was 15-year-old's Elizabeth Thomas' science teacher and now accused of having an inappropriate relationship, a claim he denied and the family attorney giving us the investigate erv report saying a student walking into Mr. Tad Cummins witnessed Mr. Cummins kissing Beth Thomas. Thomas was removed from the class while they investigated. But the attorney for the Thomas family says her father was never alerted by the school and that he found out about the alleged incident instead almost two weeks later when sheriff's deputies called to ask him questions. All the while Mr. Cummins was still teaching at the school. Who said they could not corroborate the kissing accusation. On the 6th of February we sent a letter to the central office and that day Mr. Cummins was suspended. Reporter: Investigators say days before the two disappeared Cummins used his SUV to get $4500 cash. Thomas was last seen at 7:30 A.M. March 13th in a restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee. Planned this for some time before disappearing with Elizabeth. Shortly after surveillance video shows him filling up his silver SUV at a nearby gas station and tracked them to deindicator. The teacher's own wife going before cameras with a desperate plea. Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. We can help you get through this. Reporter: We have reached out to the school. We have not heard back a comment. Meanwhile, authorities say they do think that the pair are still in the U.S. But may have changed their appearance. George. Okay. Eva, thanks very much. Let's talk more about it with Brad Garrett, also Nancy grace is with us. The trail goes cold in Alabama a week ago. This he could be anywhere. They could be but think about this. You're a fugitive on the run with a 15-year-old. Where can you go? How well have you planned this? I'm concerned it's been a whole week with no good leads so they've either isolated themselves or something bad has happened. That's a problem. The trail really does seem to have gone cold. The tips are not coming in anymore. The trail is cold. The last they were seen it was 3:06 in the afternoon in Decatur, Alabama. I am looking at this guy's social media. He's posting a lot of pictures of the panhandle, the beach and if you look at his direction from where he started, he could get there via Decatur. Now, they're not using their atms, not using debit cards. May have ditched the car and I guarantee you they have changed their appearance. He's off the grid. This took planning. There is evidence he got a title loan on his car for $5,000 just before this happened. There was an assignation. She was right beside that gas station at a shoney's which is a restaurant chain right beside the gas station if you look at that video you see him turning out and peeling left right back to the shoney's so this was all orchestrated. Nancy, you say it was orchestrated and we know a student saw them kissing. I'm burned up about that. That school knew. January 23. Now, the reason the school says they couldn't corroborate it is because both Cummins and her Thomas said, oh, it didn't happen. It may have just been a peck on the cheek. That was their investigation? But that's water under the bridge. According to police, he's got two guns. I'm worried that this is a romeo/juliet scenario where it could go horribly wrong. Brad, there is this concern, investigators say he was grooming her. Grooming means you target somebody that's vulnerable. You look for their needs that they're not getting from home, you pay them a lot of attention and tell them beautiful and so you sort of transcend into an inappropriate relationship that turns to sex many times and what happens is they use two things, they isolate the person and they use secrecy to hold the relationship together. Right and, Nancy, we saw Cummins' wife comes out. Does he have any ears to hear that right now. You know, I guarantee you he's holed up in some motel watching you, George, right now and another thing, this whole grooming aspect, your expert is correct because if you look at one of her last posts and I believe it was the morning she disappeared she writes, every beauty needs her beast to protect her from everyone but him. This guy has tricked her into believing he is her protector when, in fact, he is her kidnapper. Then, Brad, if Nancy is right, if he's watching TV somewhere, is there anything anybody can say that will get through to him? I don't think so. I think the problem with this relationship, George, is there's no good ending to this. He either gets arrested and goes to jail for a long time or decides he is -- he's burned his life. He lost his job so the idea that he could do something very desperate to both of them I thinis real. It is a scary situation, Nancy, Brad, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.