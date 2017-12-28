'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars donate coats for Burlington Coat Drive

More
Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen gave the gift of warmth in the 11th Annual Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive.
0:19 | 12/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars donate coats for Burlington Coat Drive
On April Michael back but it could leave court without that getting out of the gift of warmth. This holiday season at all part of our warm coats and warm hearts coat drive you can help your neighbors to buy bring you gently worn coach Andy Burlington stored just like. We'll Rachel go ahead there is now has easier right. Sure it's cold outside.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52025436,"title":"'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars donate coats for Burlington Coat Drive","duration":"0:19","description":"Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen gave the gift of warmth in the 11th Annual Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive.","url":"/GMA/video/marvelous-mrs-maisel-stars-donate-coats-burlington-coat-52025436","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.