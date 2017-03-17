Transcript for Massive 5-alarm fire engulfs North Carolina apartment building

Five alarm fire tearing through an apartment building in Raleigh, North Carolina overnight. Take a look this is a live look at the flames right now. Flames were raging there earlier this morning in ABC's lawyer Riviera is in Raleigh with all of the latest good morning to you Gloria. Good morning any we have heard helicopters constantly this morning as firefighters are still on the scene battling this massive. Five alarm fire now residents poured into the streets here they were filled with heavy heavy smoke they were evacuating. Does this fire ripped through nearly an entire block the blaze began shortly before 10 PM. In a six story apartment building. Now that building was under construction officials say the raw materials on every floor that untreated wood. May have caused the fire to spread so fast just twelve minutes and we saw that massive crane collapse. Seventy firefighters initially responding to this that number would nearly double. But just one was injured firefighter injured when falling last punctured his chest. But he is going to be just fine and a bit of good news nobody else was injured Amy wow that is truly remarkable Gloria thank you for that.

