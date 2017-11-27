Transcript for Meet the 12-year-old piano prodigy who performed at Carnegie Hall

We move on, very special story. Meet a remarkable young man a cancer survivor who started taking piano lessons to help him recover after chemotherapy. That turned out to unlock talent and passion that got him all the way to Carnegie hall this weekend. Daniel colaner here to play for us right now. ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? All right! Thank you, Daniel. Congratulations. Your proud parents right there. Have a seat. Sit down. It's okay. I though this wasn't Carnegie hall but how did it feel? Just as amazing, honestly. Now, take us inside yesterday. That is a dream for so many musicians, the chance to play at Carnegie hall. You got to do it yesterday. Only 12 years old. Tell us about it. Well, really it was just absolutely incredible. Just the piano was magnificent. Much better than my youright at home. The acoustics were amazing. Everything just came together, beautifully. That's great. I bet your parents were proud. Tell us how it felt for you. Well, just not just proud, just incredibly blessed to see Daniel healthy, happy and able to do something he absolutely loves. This is a -- I only touched on it there but Daniel had a real struggle when he was a little boy. Yeah, well, chemotherapy is both a blessing and a curse and in very small children at 6 months old, they basically bring you to the point of death and hope that they kill all of the bad cells and leave enough of the good ones for you to recover and we had amazing care at Akron children's hospital and the rest is really history. It is and, Dan, we've now heard your piano playing but I also found out you're an organist as well and that rekindled your passion for the piano. This is something else. Not only is he playing on "Gma" this morning and Carnegie hall yesterday. You also played the organ at St. Patrick's cathedral. Yes, it was -- it was -- It was just absolutely amazing there. Being able to control the huge wall of sound that covers the entire cathedral was just incredible. So you're 12 years old, Carnegie hall, St. Patrick's. How are you going to top this? I honestly have no idea. Going to St. Patrick's cathedral and Carnegie hall in one day, that's a pretty good day for a 12-year-old. It's a pretty great day.

