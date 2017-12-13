Meet the 1st tiger cubs ever born at Disney World

More
Jeda and Anala, endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, were born in August at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
0:44 | 12/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet the 1st tiger cubs ever born at Disney World

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51764137,"title":"Meet the 1st tiger cubs ever born at Disney World","duration":"0:44","description":"Jeda and Anala, endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, were born in August at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.","url":"/GMA/video/meet-1st-tiger-cubs-born-disney-world-51764137","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.