Transcript for Meet American Girl's 2018 Girl of the Year: Aspiring astronaut Luciana Vega

little girls here in our audience. We are finally revealing American girl's 2018 girl of the year. Of course, they are all dressed up as a clue. A pretty overt clue as to who she is. Who do you think she is? You think she is an astronaut? Uh-oh. I think so. Okay, everybody. It is the moment we have all been waiting for. Are you ready to meet her? All: Yes! All right. Here she comes. Here she comes, girls. There she is, landing. Everybody, we want you to meet Luciana Vega, American girl's 16th girl of the year doll. She is a creative, confident 11-year-old girl who dreams of being an astronaut and the first person to go to Mars. She also hopes to inspire others, to gdefy stereotypes and follow their dreams. What do you think of Luciana? What do you think? Does anybody have anything to say about her? I think she looks amazing, but I also like that she has a backpack and it looks like a real astronaut. She is a real astronaut. She has a jet pack. What do you think about her? Do you have anything to say, girls? Nothing? They are all speechless. What do you think about her? I really like that she is an astronaut and she is trying to inspire people. Yeah. Are any of you -- I want you to raise your hand if any of you have dreams of being an astronaut or going to space camp. You do? How amazing is that? Would you all like to go home with her? Yeah! Well, do we have a sprurprise for you. Girls, go get your doll. What an incredible moment. How awesome is that? I love seeing those big smiles. I love seeing these big smiles and we also have a surprise for everyone in our studio audience today. Yes. You're all going home with your very own Luciana doll as well. She is the American girl doll of the year, 2018. The Luciana collection, it will be available starting Monday, January 1st.

