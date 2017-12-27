Transcript for Meet the Nebraska man bringing holiday cheer to hurricane-ravaged Florida communities

Love it. It's the season of giving. Even though we witnessed destruction from hurricanes destroying so many homes. We also saw people banding together. Rob Marciano, nickel back fan you met a guy determined to make a difference. Yeah. This is a Nebraska state trooper. He was inspired by a story on "Gma." It was about families in the Florida keys struggling to recover. He decided it was time to help out. Before he knew it he started a movement. Reporter: Meet state trooper John Lewis. He patrols the streets of Nebraska. To niergt the father of four handing out gift cards. It's his own band of neighbors and friends he coined America's neighbors working together to help families in need in the Florida keys after hurricane Irma wreaked havoc. My daughter wants to go home. She asks me every other day when are we going home. Reporter: Gotta break your heart. It does. That's the hardest part. It's not fair. I'm not the only one going through this. Shortly after the show air John Lewis reached out to me via Facebook and wanted to adopt my families for the holidays. He's taking it to another level. I hope I can hug his neck in person and express my gratitude face-to-fa face-to-face. Jen and I made it to Miami. Reporter: Trooper Lewis and his wife Jennifer traveling from Nebraska to the Florida keys to meet us here in the heart of the devastation. Where did you have this idea? It's not just Theresa's family. Why not do the same? Reporter: Matching 14 families. Did you think it would launch to this level? No. I was just a guy with an idea that wanted to adopt a family. It kind of spread. Reporter: Back at sugar loaf school many teachers impacted gathered for that after school meeting. Unknowingly to all they were about to experience a "Gma" holiday surprise. I have somebody I want you to meet. State trooper John Lewis and his wife Jennifer. He and his friends developed this network to know you're not alone and they haven't forget about you. He's not alone. There's more. Come outside. We have a special surprise. I'm not sure you can see the license plate. It's from Nebraska which today might as well be the north pole. Gifts handed out one by one bringing tears and joy from a much needed propane tank and freezer in this hot Florida heat to a brand new mattress. How much is this going to help you? Tremendously. Reporter: How does this make you feel? Absolutely overwhelming and amazing. Reporter: Rebuilding the keys will take time. It makes it a little Israel Yer with help from new friends. To be able to pay it forward and help everybody else it's been a big part of my healing process. Reporter: Did you think Christmas would turn out like this. We're going to be friends withhem for a really long time. Thanks so much. You bet. I love it. John and Theresa don't want to stop there. They hope to find a way for America's neighbors to keep helping those affected by natural disasters in the future. You can find more out about America's neighbors on our website. His wife Jennifer and everybody in Nebraska nobody blinked an eye. They all wanted to help. So many people from across the country a number from Houston affected by the flooding there, it's amazing to see the power of one. One family helping out. You're not alone. That's for sure. Those teachers are heroic too. They lost their homes and went to school every day to teach. Thank you for bringing that

