Transcript for Meet the top dog of 2018

Right now striker the cocker spaniel fresh off winning best in show at the American kennel club, national championships presented by royal canin beat out almost 5,000 other dogs for the title. That is not easy. The winning moment right now. I mean, her. Beautiful. This is the largest competition ever. We want to congratulate striker and Mike Pitts with us right now. Boy, you must have been elated. Very exciting. Such an honor to have won this dog show and it's always exciting to be at the national championship with the other responsible breeders and handlers. To socialize with them. How long have you and striker been training for this moment? Striker is 5 now and we acquired him when he was 6 months old and he's 5 years old now so about 4 and a half years but he's been campaigned to do what he's doing to win this dog show for the past two years. What goes into it? A lot of hard work. A lot of grooming. A lot of grooming. This is kind of like a 24-hour a day job. You got to take care of animals all the time dough a lot of training as you said, a lot of grooming, when he's being campaigned like he is, he goes to three or four dog shows a week so you're grooming almost like every day. Dogs he take well to it. Yes, he loves it. The dogs that do this and are successful at it, I mean you can see how happy he is, tail is always going. Putting that nose up in the air. He looks like snoopy. Adorable. Does he ever get down time when he's not perfectly coifed. He gets to go out and roll around in the mud. He loves this being surrounded by people and lights, everything. Yi, when we were out earlier and had the balls he wanted to come up and play ball with everyone. All the people make no difference to him. He's very chill right now. I just wanted to say did you know from a young age when you first got him, you said he's been campaigning as you call it, but he had that special something. He was 6 months old and they charge change but by the time they're a year you see what you have. Six months old we thought there was a possibility but by the time he was a year old we knew what he had. What is the it you look for? Well each breed has a written standard that the American kennel club has and you try to judge the dogs against that standard, not each other. It's actually judged against the individual breed's standard but they have to have the attitude he has and they have to love doing it because as you can see he's happy, he likes this venue and that's part of it. They can't not be happy. Enjoy being out on that stage. Yes. Well, congratulations. Thank you so much. He's beautiful. A handsome devil. Yeah, you are. Thanks for coming in. Appreciate it.

