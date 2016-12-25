Transcript for Meet the 9-Year-Old Coat Drive Prodigy

Are celebrating our tenth annual warm coats warm hearts drive partnering with Burlington. And KI DS fashion delivers and Max frost a very generous fourth grader from New Jersey is teaching us all about giving back take a look. And nine year old Max out. Let's check the once we should take today's historic for a second year the new Jersey's fourth grader is on a co collecting mission for GM is warm coats warm heart struck. Joining the likes of cement Indiana and must. There's some kids are still rules clothes sun room in the help he told them more room. Me started making his boxes designing them himself. I. Just put all of his arizonans to Graham on face bug and I've gotten so many responses and it's amazing. Last holiday season his totals at 170 this year he's already beat back making boxes for the local hair salon. And his class at Princeton day school. Okay. You have already ranks. With the car loaded Mac tends to Burlington where his donations filled two car. For donating is so easy. All you have to do is bring it into our story or drop in the box and we take your progress and as a gift to Max for all his hard work. Burlington donated another 100 close toward his goal this year. But perhaps a bigger gift Max got to meet the Stafford fans who benefited from his donation lastly them to see that it actually came from. A boy days. A year ordered him awesome mastery a young man proving just one act of kindness goes a long way. And a very Merry Christmas to you Max waited bell and for the rest of our viewers. You can get in on the coast giving action by donating new or gently used coats at any Burlington store for more information or to find a store near you just log on Good Morning America dot com. On Yahoo! what a great little bland what do critics sample he setting for kids his age and even adult matter and absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.