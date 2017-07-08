Transcript for Meet the 9-year-old who wrote letter to NASA

Remember last week when Amy told us that nasa is looking for a planetary protection officer, it's a real job. Keep a watch out for alien, think about what to do about it. Well, this morning we have a candidate, his name is jack Davis. He liked the sound of the job and decided to apply. Signed jack Davis, guardian of the galaxy. His dad posted that on Facebook and it went viral so we'll talk to jack and his dad Bryan. Good to see you this morning. You too. So, jack -- Good morning. In that introduction I left out the most important qualification. You said your sister thinks you're an alien. Why? She does. Why? Why? She thinks I'm on Earth because I'm only alien reason. It's mostly because she's your older sister. Well, jack, how did you find out about this job at nasa? How did you hear about it? One morning I was about to go to camp and then my dad said to the Amazon echo what's up? And she said, there's a new nasa job, planetary protection officer, sounds like something out of "Men in black"? That was enough -- it does. Was that enough to make you apply? You said, that's the job for me immediately? Yes. We checked it online right away and jack was all over it. Brian, how have you been about the reaction of the letter that -- of your son that you posted online? Totally, totally taken by surprise. I figured my friends would enjoy it and get a laugh and we had no idea that it would be everywhere within hours, I mean, we were sort of shocked. So, jack -- A little overwhelmed. What would you do if you came face-to-face with an alien? Ooh. What would you do? What would you do? Laughter, lightsaber? Blaster. Well, jack, we got to say thank you for joining us this morning. Unfortunately you didn't get the job, but you know what, after you're done with school maybe it will be up again and you can reapply when you're done with school. How about that? Yeah.

