Transcript for Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to grow

We switch gears to the lottery jackpots climbing in the new year. Powerball is still out there as well and now the two jackpots combined more than $850 million. Erielle reshef here to break down the numbers. Let's start with the biggest ones of all, odds against winning both prizes, 88 quadrillion. Yeah, but you can't win if you don't play, George. So you got to play the odds even though they're not so great. Not in your favor. This is only the second time ever that both jackpots have been this high at the same time. So let's take a moment and dream maybe about what we would do if we won. If you took home tonight's $440 million Powerball jackpot, guys and you chose a lump sum you'd instantly become $278 million richer, that means you'd have more money than Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio. If you were to beat the 1 in 88 quadrillion odds George just mentioned and Friday's mega millions so that the two together, you'd win a combined $539 million lump sum and that would make you wealthier than pop royalty like Beyonce and Taylor Swift and almost be as rich as real royalty, queen Elizabeth. You could buy more than 100 lamborghinis. Could buy 150 private jets or 5,000 private islands. I think we own want our own private island with this cold weather but experts say they have big tips if you want to go long on this, you need to play the range of numbers, so don't go with your birthday because months only have up to 31 days in them and you can play up to 69. There are some really big -- I love this. Telling me how to win the 8 quadrillion to 1. I didn't know quadrillion was a number. 15 zeros, robin. Erielle, thank you. Back to ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.