Transcript for Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish to co-star in a mob drama

And good morning, great audience here and we want to get to it and start off with two of the funniest women in show business teaming up. So thrilled to see this. Melissa Mccarthy and Tiffany haddish will join forces starting in "The kitchen." Irish mob wives take over the family business when they are husbands get sent to prison becoming the most powerful gangsters in hell's kitchen area. "The kitchen" is being classified as a drama but with both starring who knows what they'll cook up. That's a team. You had me at Tiffany and Melissa. Wow. I had you earlier than that. Yes, you did. Also for the first time ever Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will combine forces and act together on stage. This summer our favorite Hollywood couple will star in a Shakespeare center of los Angeles' production of "Henry the IV." Hanks will take on one of the more comedic roles and Rita will star, her role yet to be revealed and they will perform on the outdoor stage for four weeks if you can manage it in June. Although they've never acted on the same stage they have appeared on the big screen in memorable films like "Sleepless in Seattle." Look at that hair. Classic. Yeah. Thank you. What a lovely couple. In honor of Valentine's day we want to help a New York woman who is looking for love help find a stranger that she spotted on a train. Her name is Devin and she was on the subway when felt a spark with a man wearing yellow shoes and the two never spoke and she couldn't stop thinking about him and posted it on the misses connectioned train and someone took a step further and posted this 20-foot mural that reads yellow shoes guy, I was the brunette and missed my stop in the hopes that you would talk to me. If you do say hi this time and with one final push to make it happen the mural goes on to say if you're out there meet here on Valentine's day 1:00 P.M. So, guys, "Good morning America" is trying to help here. Oh, my. Look at this in the front row. You were touched by this story. Weren't you? You know what they say, must be the shoes. So yellow shoes and green pants girl, 1:00 at the mural in Brooklyn, call us, let us know. We don't have cameras there or anything. No, that won't be me in the wig and glasses. No, no, it'll be great so let us know. We hope you find love. If you are looking for love, looking for that special someone, soon a medical test will be able to tell you if you are really in love or just faking it. It is estimated -- oh, no. No, this is science people. In the next ten years researchers will be able to detect the powerful love ch chemicals using a scanner to monitor them. They're only produced in significant amounts when a person is truly in love. The world's leading neurologists say it will allow people to decide whether to make a lifelong commitment or determine the relationship is worth the hassle. Their word, not mine. Valentine's day, we're talking about this. Taking romance right out of it. I know we got to move on. I was just looking around the audience. I've never seen so many nervous people.

