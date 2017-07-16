Transcript for Mena Massoud cast as Aladdin in upcoming Disney film

Time for "Pop news." And the one and only, the irrepressible Adrienne Bankert. ??? A whole new world ??? My word. What am I going to talk about? What am I going the talk about? Harry styles. Harry styles. No Harry styles? Wonder what he's been up to. ? We've been talking about d-23. Our parent company is saying that massud is casted a aladdin. And Naomi Scott will play the female character. And Will Smith will play aladdin. Rest in peace, robin Williams. Some people are happy about the movie. Some are saying, hey, not my style. Loved "Beauty and the beast." Looking forward to this. I don't think Guy Ritchie has anything to do with that. Yes. But Dan has something to do with our next segment. I loved "Beauty and the beast" live action. "Game of thrones" the new season kicks off tonight. I've heard some of my fellow staff here talking about how excited they are to see it. More details on what fans can expect. Listen in. It has to change because we're coming so quickly toward the end that all those people you need to meet start meeting. It feels like the relationships have intensified between characters, as well. Each scene is really vital. And the story that's exchanged. This season is so much about the story. I could listen to them speak with those lovely British accents all morning. It's so interesting to see them out of costume, too. Looking completely different. We can't wait to see how this season unfolds. Fans have been waiting for more than a year. Winter is here. Yes. And in honor of national ice cream day. This delicious creation that is Instagram worthy. Behold, the pizza ice cream sandwich. With by chef David. David? It's hollowed out pizza dough. He fills it with's cream, bacon, kacaramel corn. You can eat the whole pie or share it. Taste it. What do you think? You can smell the toasty pizza dough. It's so good. It's savory and sweet. That filling is like a meal. McDonald's, dippin' dots. 16 candles. Thank you, Adrienne. Have a great Sunday, everybody. Thank you. Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

