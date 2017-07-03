Transcript for Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks to star in 'The Post'

Thank you big news in the movie world. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks are joining forces. Can't believe this dynamic duo set to star in an upcoming drama about "The Washington post" role in unveiling the Pentagon papers back in 1971 called "The post" and talk about a trifecta. Steven Spielberg will direct. Wow. Yeah. Very exciting. It's about two real-life newspaper staffers who challenged the federal government over their right to publish the Pentagon papers. Detailing the country's military actions and political plans back in Vietnam. Hanks set to play executive editor Ben Bradlee but Streep steps into the part of Katharine graham. Oh, wow. I named Kate after her. This is the first time Streep and Hanks have ever worked together. No way. Yes, way. What an all-star cast that is. Absolutely unbelievable. That is a movie trifecta. Look for that coming up in theaters near you. And then so many of us are familiar with that bright rainbow of colors enticing your eyes and taste buds when you walk into a Dunkin' donuts. Doughnuts. What. Why do this to us. This is the health report. It may be about to change. The parent company of Dunkin' donuts and baskin-robbins is committed to go au natural if you will. Th they plan to remove artificial colors from its products by the end of 2018. I have mixed feelings about this. It might not mean the end for those beautiful pink strawberry doughnuts and here in New York the royal blue iced giant -- yeah, baby. We have come to love from Jesse and Michael. They're looking to keep the doughnuts delightful and have naturally sourced products. See there. Yeah. It'll taste the same. Absolutely. Did you ever get one of those g-men -- Boxes. Go that's how you keep that girlish figure.

