Transcript for Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, to appear before Senate intelligence committee

9 latest on the rust investigation. Robert Mueller and his team are zeroing in on president trump's former campaign manager Paul manafort as the senate intelligence committee prepares to question trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen today. Brian Ross here with the details and, Brian, it is clear that Paul manafort in the crosshairs of the special counsel. That's right, George. The counsel appears to be closing in on its first indictment in the Russia investigation. One-time campaign chairman Paul manafort is the target. FBI agents raided his home over the summer and "The New York Times" reports this morning that prosecutors have threatened him with indictment. It was just last Friday that manafort's own public relations person Jason maloni spent two hours before Robert Mueller. Maloni declined to answer questions as he left the courthouse. Veteran prosecutor Andrew Weissman, 1 of 16 seasoned attorneys working for Mueller. Weissman, the former hid of the fraud section is known as an aggressive prosecutor, best known for taking down major mafia figures and corporate crooks. Manafort has made millions of dollars as a Washington lobbyists whose clients are people tied to Russia and people close to him say he's preparing for a serious and strenuous legal battle. We know he was wiretapped. One of the big questions is whether president trump was picked up in those taps. Michael Cohen going into the senate intelligence committee today. Cohen is a guy that knows all of trump's secrets, both business and personal. Michael Cohen was deeply involved in the negotiations to build a trump tower in Moscow. All at the very time candidate trump denied doing any business in Russia. I don't deal there. I have no businesses -- I have no loans from Russia. I have nothing to do with Russia. I don't owe money. I don't have deals in Russia. I don't know Putin. I have nothing to do with Russia. Reporter: Today Cohen will be asked if what his boss and client said is true. He already turned over documents that showed trump signed a nonbinding letter of intent with a Russian company T build the skyscraper which would have led to a $4 million initial payment to trump. To broker the deal Cohen used a Russian board middleman with a criminal record, Felix Sater who wrote in one e-mail to Cohen, buddy, our boy can become president of the usa and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putin's team to buy in on this. If you believe the reports about Mr. Cohen and the effort to try to create trump tower Moscow, to me that's a relevant piece of information. We'll want to follow anyone who has got ties to Russia. Reporter: Cohen will tell investigators he briefed trump at least three types about T Moscow tower deal. Saying that he ultimately abandoned the project because of difficulties obtaining financing and government approval.

