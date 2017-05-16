Transcript for Michael Fassbender dishes on 'Alien: Covenant'

I'm here with Michael fassbender taking on two roles in his new film "Alien: Covenant" back as the android but also playing Walter. A more advanced android. Take a look. I was designed to be more attentive and efficient than every previous model. I superseded them in every way but -- But you're not allowed to create even a simple one. Damn frustrating, I'd say. That's Michael fassbender here right now. So how weird is it to play against yourself? It was -- well, actually I was playing against a guy called Tom o'sullivan because he was my double so whenever I was playing David he'd be Walter and vice versa. So I did have another reference point. We're hearing the flute. Here it is right now. Did you actually learn to play it. Well, I played the tin whistle when I was a kid. It was the sort of first musical instrument I was introduced to. Not very well and that one that I'm playing there is actually it's a prop flute so it sounded awful but I had to practice certain finger sort of positions or whatever and my neighbor, I stopped after -- heard my neighbor saying I wish that guy would top practicing that damn flute. You got the message. I put tape in the air hole and played silent from there on. We did show earlier the -- you were on the "Graham Norton show" break dancing. I'm not going to ask you to dance. Thank god. I thought I might end up the rest of the show on the floor with my back out. The rest of your cast mates said you were the one cracking everybody up on set. I'm not sure that's true. If Danny Mcbride in the mix, I think, you know, it's hard to keep up with him but, you know, we like to make it fun. It's nice to have fun when you're working and I enjoyed it. You always play such serious characters. Comedy coming up? Yeah, I hope so. It would be nice. I feel like it's time, yeah. We've heard one other buzz out there right now maybe James bond? I don't know anything about that. We're getting used to nondenials but before we go because we did also hear you memorized John Denver, everything anyone ever needed to know about John Denver. Yeah, and I have forgotten his. His name was disledorff was his real name or something. Ridley's is very sort of mischievous character. Ridley Scott, of course. And so, you know, he's always up for trying stuff out in the day so we started wikileaks, John Denver and gave a breakdown and threw it in the scene. Needless to say it didn't end up the in the film but on the floor and wasn't that good. We have everybody else from the cast coming out in a minute. Mick Mulvaney Michael, thanks for being here. "Alien: Covenant" opens nationwide Friday.

