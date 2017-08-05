Transcript for Michelle Obama delivers message to 2017 graduates

Hey, robin, hello, "Gma." Robin, I had so much fun celebrating college signing day together last week in New York. Thanks so much for being there. To all the students in this graduation series and across the country I want to congratulate you for reaching high story get the education you need for the life you want to live. Barack and I are so proud of you and to all the young people out there who are still figuring out your next steps, I want to encourage you to keep working as hard as you can and to empower yourself through higher education. And then get out there and use that education to give back to your family, your community and your country. Thanks so much. And congratulations again to the class of 2017. Ah. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.