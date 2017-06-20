Transcript for Michelle Obama hosts 'bootcamp weekend' with friends

And we begin "Pop news" with Michelle Obama motivating Americans to work up a sweat. Taking her flair for fitness from the white house to Instagram. The former social media took to Instagram to show pictures of ray recent boot camp with lunges, crunches, planks with her pals saying she often hosted group workouts and the boot camps have been helpful in her transition back into life outside the white house. Nice to see her looking happy and health? A strong plank that she had. She was fired up. Did you see her tris. Is that what that's called? Back to the gym. I got to try harder. There's happening right there. Also in "Pop news" this morning, a big week for Jay Z with the rumored birth of his twins with wife Beyonce. Perhaps a new chapter called for a new spelling of his name. He has declared that from now on he would like to be Joan as Jay, dash, Z but spelled Jay, dash Z. No lowercase letters anymore. This comes with the announcement he will release a new album called "444" on June 30th and sounds really cool. Visual recording featuring mahershala Ali, Danny glover and Lupita nyong'o so that is -- Quite a lineup. From capital J dash Z." He's having quite a lot going on. Please refer to her robin, all capital letters. Thank you, Michael. I always have. Capital R, we got one more, this is exciting. Look at this. What you're looking at is an exclusive at "Good morning America." Barbie's guy Ken, mattel announcing a new diverse line featuring three different body types including broad, slim and original. There are seven different skin tones. I know, it sounds like take-out food. There are seven different skin towns to choose from and nine different hairstyles and even -- A man bun. One has a man bun which I'm looking at right there. And very un-ken-like outfit. All of them are sporting their own styles, it is releasing 15 dolls in total. 10 of which hit stores today which is why we have them and mattel won doll of year for diversifying their Barbie line so why not Ken involved in all the fun and to celebrate this mattel is sending all the kids in our audience home with one of the new KENS. Yes, you can have the man bunch you want. You know, it's coming. You get a Ken doll. You get a Ken dog. Oh, oh. As you see they're very durable by the way? That was the man bun. Man bun down, hold on. Got him. I need a broad version. This is I think man bun is broad. I don't think you'll have a man bun. We were checking it out trying to figure out -- What's happening. Which one is Michael. I feel like they're dressed in the Hamptons. Summertime. Do they have many more -- I had an extensive Barbie collection. Now you can add. Robin, dash, Roberts. Right, I'll say that coming

