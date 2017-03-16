Transcript for OMB director discusses Trump's new budget proposal

So much happening in Washington including that blockbuster new budget from the trump administration just released overnight shows a major increase to defense spending paid with billions from the state department, domestic programs, for now medicare and social security untouched. Does not reduce the deficit. A dramatic change in the way Washington does business. The white house budget director Mick Mulvaney. Thanks so much for coming in today. I know you've had a busy morning already. So, you've got the state department and environmental protection agency being cut by almost a third each, 20% cut in the national institutes of health. Key members of your own party on capitol hill already saying cuts this deep mean the budget is dead on arrival. Sure, keep this mind, George, I used to be in congress and used to represent a district. If you're a senator you represent the whole state and a lot of special interested involved. The president isn't beholden to any of those and wrote a budget based on his campaign promises and that's what you see. We took his words and turned them into numbers. But, you know, you also are trying to turn into numbers the new funding to build the wall on the Mexican border where Republicans are getting cold feet. Democrats are saying that's going to lead to a government shutdown if you try to pass that increase in April. Yeah, but they always say that. Again, we're talking about the 2018 budget. There will be work on the 2017 spending as well in the weird word world that works, in the middle of the 2017 fiscal budget and enough to pay for the government tilled end of April. He's only asking for 1.6, $1.5 billion for the rest of the year to start the wall, not that much in a discretionary budget so doesn't surprise me Democrats are threatening that but in the greater scheme he promised -- He promised Mexico would pay for it. I'm responsible for getting the money together to build the wall and that's what I'm doing. He promised to balance the budget and bring down the national debt. This doesn't reduce the deficit by a dime. Sure, that's actually correct. This is a budget blueprint. It's really the spending part of the budget. The federal budget has a bunch of different pieces, as you know. Tax revenues in there and longer term policies and manslaughter spending, all of that will be encapsulated in a budget released in may. This is the first piece it allow the spending process to start in congress. You talk about the president's promises. He said he's not going to touch that manslaughter spending and not going to touch social security and not going to touch medicare. You can't get to balance unless you get to those. He keeps his promise. This just discretionary spending. It doesn't add to the budget looking at adding 54 billion to defense and adding to border enforcement and to law enforcement generally, you're increasing spending for health care, veterans and for school choice and doing all of that without adding to the budget. Adding to the deficit, excuse me. Health care, you are a member of congress and former members are saying they simply cannot support Obamacare repeal as currently drafted by the president. So what kind of changes is it going to take to get this through the house? I think you'll learn more today. I think the budget will go -- excuse me, talking about budget again. Health care will go through the budget committee, I believe, before the end of the day today and probably be brought to the floor after it goes to the rules committee next week so there's a chance to talk about changing the bill today. Talk about changing the bill over the weekend and again the rules. Go back to the beginning. This bill was not precooked and did not do what the Democrats did, prenegotiate it and force it down lawmakers' throats but introduced a framework. As much repeal we could get and as much replace we could get. If members of congress want to change that to make it better that's fine. That's their right. Any changes in the house will make it harder to get through the senate. Again, you deal with that essentially passes the house and do it to make it perhaps in the senate but, again, part of the legislative process. If people seem to think there is a magical bill that sails through that's not the way any good legislation works. Mr. Mulvaney, thanks for

