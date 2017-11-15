Transcript for Mickey Mouse celebrates his birthday live on 'GMA'

Mickey mouse and as you can see and guess by the cake here we are celebrating Mickey's birthday. Now, Mickey for your birthday, you have been surprising fans all over the world and now here you are in times square. Pretty incredible, huh. I had a great time and saw really amazing places. Yes, it has been amazing. Mickey, so glad you were able to stop by and celebrate with us today. Gosh, thanks, everybody. And keep your ears open for more surprises. Ooh. More surprises to come and celebration of Mickey mouse's birthday, the audience, all of the audience here receiving some of the brand-new Disney holiday collection on sale at kiehls.com. Happy birthday, Mickey. Got Mickey to talk.

