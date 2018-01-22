Transcript for Midwest hit by whiteout conditions, blizzard warnings

your time. Now to the new winter storm blasting the midwest with heavy snow, whiteout conditions, just as people start morning commutes. Adrienne Bankert is in snow-covered mankato, Minnesota, where they're facing a blizzard. Reporter: You know what, rob snn we came out. It wasn't snowing. Our weather team called this like clock work. It's starting to snow and blow. It's getting ugly. It's expected to get worse during the morning rush. A blast of snow to start the work week. This morning, blizzard-like conditions take aim at the midwest. In South Dakota, cars spin out. And slide right off the road. This truck driver barely able to keep a grip. In dangerous whiteout conditions. Outside Denver, highways littered with wreck after wreck. I-70 closed in both directions. Denver's international airport hit with the biggest snow of the season. Workers quickly deiced planes. Hundreds of flights still Chan canceled. It's kind of a mess. Everyone is trying to get on to planes. Reporter: This morning, more than a foot of snow possible in Minnesota. That's how much they're digging out from in southern Utah. And in Wyoming, snowfall forces truckers to pull over, chain up, and wait it out. In Texas, reports of tornadoes. This was the scene in bowie county. And you know what? Of course in Minnesota, they're used to the snow. But, again, it's all about the timing. And the wind gusts here are just nasty.p we were talking to Minnesota state department of transportation crews yesterday. They'll be out salting the roads around the clock. Robin, back to you? Get a hat on. We gave T.J. Hard time. That's right. I'm just saying. You see it blowing around. He might need the hat in a couple of weeks. Super bowl in Minnesota. Tom Brady up against the eagles.

