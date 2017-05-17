Transcript for Are millennials really hooking up less than any generation before them?

We are back now with an eye-opening new report from Harvard university about young adults and sex. ABC's Deborah Roberts is here with a look at what is going on with millennials in the age of what we've been talking about. These dating apps. Reporter: This is some important information. Especially if you're a parent or you have a young person in your life because you may be confused about what's happening out there amongst young people. Is hooking up the new dating and does romance include love? Relationships amongst teens and young adults are complicated these days but maybe not as racy and sex fueled as we are all thinking. We sat down actually with a group of 18 to 25-year-olds who gave us the unfiltered truth. What does hooking up. I know it means making out or having sex. It depends on how far you're willing to go. Reporter: In HBO's hit show "Girls." Millennials are often portrayed as just being a beat away from a quick hookup. But in the report called "The talk" researchers from Harvard's graduate school of education suggest young adults are more conservative than previous generations and would rather hang out with friends or date seriously than have casual sex. Is there pressure do you think? Do you think everybody else is hooking up so you're wondering whether I should be hooking up? People talk about it a lot so it feels like everyone is doing it but in reality it's pretty like not so frequent. Reporter: That new Harvard report spoke to nearly 220018-year-olds to 25-year-olds around the U.S. And found a large number are unprepared for caring, lasting romantic relationships and are anxious about developing them. The one thing young people want guidance about is what are the markers of a healthy relationship? What do they look like? When do I know I'm in a toxic relationship or a relationship that's going to be harmful in some way? They want guidance on these topics from parents and educators. I'm a parent and I thought I talked to my daughter a little about, you know, what a healthy relationship is but apparently we're not doing that. I feel like having the conversation of like the good things and like all the healthy things and stuff that a relationship should be never comes unless I bring up the bad things that have happened like unless I'm going through something rough, I'm never going to hear like -- What should be good. Yeah. Reporter: Researchers also asked about sexual harassment faced by young women. Anything from being catcalled to being touched without permission by a stranger but the catch-22, the report suggests the more women succeed in school and life, the less likely it is that men are respecting them. How many of you have had men call you names that are disrespectful? Everybody. Catcalls? Everybody. They start at like 7 years old. I think I was 6 when I first realized I was a sexual object to men. Wow. And does that just feel like just part of life? It's overload. It's every day. There's this borderline between harassment and throwing someone a compliment, right. So it's when people harass you, oh, that's a compliment if we let them say it and walking by we might keep our head high but by not saying anything it's making okay. A lot of adults don't know what to say and fear they will be written off. And that silence can be detrimental to the young people in our lives and say they're desperate for us to talk not just about what's bad and what we shouldn't do but, guys, they say they want to hear what is a good relationship and what makes them meaningful and loved and what is positive in their lives. Share your story. Share your relationship. Exactly. They want to hear it. They all raised their hands and said talk to them. I saw George taking notes. Lots of notes. Coming up we have a new

