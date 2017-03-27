Transcript for Millie and Wren Holloman share their adoption story live on 'GMA'

right now we want to show you a picture from a beautiful example of how it takes a village really. Milliholliman documented her daughter's adoption day with a series of photos recognizing the people who supported the journey and the amazing photos have gone viral. She didn't mean for them to but people have just loved it and now milliand her adorable 5-year-old daughter wren like a little bird are joining us from Raleigh, North Carolina. Good morning, guys. Say, good morning. Good morning. I love your sign. Hello, wren. Hi, Millie. So, Millie, tell me about this decision that you made to document your journey. Well, I wanted to do something for wren that she can look back on and, you know, a few years and recognize how excited I was for her adoption day but then also the rest of our family just so she could know how much we loved her. Such a wonderful, beautiful idea and, Millie, we know that you have fostered a number of children and you decided to adopt wren. Just tell us how you came to that decision and how that all came about. Well, I knew from the first time I met wren she was the first child I ever met through foster care I wanted to adopt her but I wasn't able to quite yet so I had to wait a while for that to finally happen. So now we're just excited we've been waiting almost three years for this moment. Hey, wren, it's David in the studio. Are those little kitty cats on your shirt? Yeah. Yes, sir. Can we borrow that shirt sometime, wren? It's so cute. They like your shirt. She's not convinced. The answer is no. She doesn't want to hurt your feelings. You're going to have a hard time prying that away from her. Millie, I understand that there's some really exciting news that wren is going to get an addition to the family pretty soon. Is that true. Yes. Yes, we're already fostering a little boy and I've had him -- he's 18 months old and have had him since he came home from the hospital and I should be adopting him within the next year. I love that picture that you made. I'm next. They're so simple and so beautiful. Oh, yes. Millie -- Thank you. What is your message for those watching this morning about opening up their homes and opening up their hearts? I hear a lot of people say about it. When I tell them I'm fostering, they could never do it. It's too hard and it is hard. I've had a lot of kids order and it's tough to see them leave but it's also really rewarding so we get to make a difference in the kids' lives and it's good to remember that it's easy to live for ourself but it's usually mostly rewarding when we live for others. Hey, wren, you love mommy? Yeah. Ah. So much. Show momma. We love this story. This much. This much. I love you, baby. You know, this whole thing came about because Millie, you lost a friend very young, correct, and you decided to change the way you looked at the world and life. Yes, I lost a friend to breast cancer about a year before I started fostering so I decided that, you know, I needed to make things happen and live big while I had the opportunity. Ah. Thank you for that. Oh, little duck lips, what are you doing there, wren? I used to play with my mommy's hair like that too. Having some fun. Well, wren and Millie, thank you for sharing your story with us. We appreciate it. Thank you very much. Thank you. We're very excited. You having us on.

