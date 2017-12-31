Transcript for More than a million people are expected to descend on Times Square for the New Year's Eve ball drop

despite the freezing temperatures, hundreds of thousands of people will bundle up and hit times square. It's the ig best party of the year. And ere yell reserve chef and erielle reshef is right there at the ball. Reporter: It's surreal. The ball weighs 12,000 pounds. Can project more than 16 million vibrant xlorps the tradition of the ball drop has been around 110 xwreerps say your good-byes to 2017. The iconic times square ball is alset to drop on the big night. Three, two, one. Reporter: The lights, and the last of more than 2600 Waterford crystals now in place 141 feet in the air. More than 1 million revelers expected to pack the streets. Are you ready tonight? Reporter: Plenty of star power to ring in the new year. Nick Jonas. Kelly Clarkson. And Florida Georgia line. Among others all in the lineup. And tonight, a do-over for pop diva Mariah Carey. Taking center stage after the major technical snaf Fu last year. I can't hear it. I'll just go through the motions. We didn't have a check for this song. Reporter: To promoting on social media. The hitmaker seen sledding with her twins in aspen, day before the big performance. Crowds bracing for the coldest celebration in decades. The balloons, now blown out. 3,000 pounds of confetti tested and tucked away until the clock strikes 12:00. More than 175 million people are expected to tune in to watch the festivities, live on TV. But here in times square, with the major party comes major cleanup. Last year, workers picked up 50 tons of debris after the new year's celebration. Dan? Paula? Thank you so much. As we said, likely to be one of the coldest new year's eving on record. Not just here in New York City. Two-thirds of the country in the grips of this diabolical deep freeze.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.