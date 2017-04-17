Millions waiting for viral sensation April the giraffe's calf to be named

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, joins "GMA" to explain how they'll choose the baby giraffe's name.
4:01 | 04/17/17

Transcript for Millions waiting for viral sensation April the giraffe's calf to be named

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

