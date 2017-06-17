Transcript for Minnesota police officer acquitted in deadly shooting of Philando Castile

break overnight, the protesters out in the streets in Minnesota after a jury there acquitted an officer in the fatal shooting of philando Castile. Now, the case made headlines all over the world when Castile's girlfriend, remember she took to Facebook live in the aftermath of that shooting with her boyfriend dying in the seat next to her. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Overnight outrage, thousands of demonstrators marching in protest over the not guilty verdict in the manslaughter trial of a former police officer. A Minnesota jury acquitting the officer who fatally shot philando Castile moments before this infamous video was live streamed on Facebook by his girlfriend. He's licensed to carry. He was trying to get out his I.D. And his wallet out his pocket and he let the officer know. Reporter: The police officer holding that gun then 29-year-old Jeronimo Yanez, Castile's girlfriend calmly recording as her young daughter reassured her from the backseat. It's okay. I'm right here with you. Reporter: Castile there in the driver's seat fatally wounded. Prosecutors charging Yanez with second degree manslaughter. At trial arguing the officer panicked and lost control. I told him to the to reach for it I told him to get his hand up. Reporter: Castile's family saying he was racially profiled. Reporter: The system continues to fail black people. Reporter: But defense attorneys arguing Yanez fired because he thought Castile was reaching for his gun. This morning, Yanez's team satisfied with the verdict while Castile's family says they've been denied justice. Castile's mother taking to Facebook live after the verdict was announced. Now they got free rein to keep killing us, any kind of way they want to. Reporter: And Yanez will not be returning to the police force. The city of saints Anthony saying it's not in the public's best interest. The two sides are now negotiating a voluntary separation agreement. So much anger here. Is Eva, thank you.

