Transcript for Last-minute shoppers search for holiday deals

The other major preholiday stressor, of course, is shopping. It is panic time for all of us procrastinators. You're including yourself. Absolutely. But it turns out, good news for you, waiting may have paid off in the form of big bargains and erielle reshef is reporting in from the mall in paramus, new Jersey, erielle, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Mary. If you haven't done your shopping just yet you still have a little bit of time but the clock is ticking. The doors are already open here at this toys "R" us as millions are expected to flood retailers to get those down to the wire deals. Just two days left until Christmas and the final push to put the perfect presents under the tree. I'm running late this year. But we're going to do a lot of shopping. Reporter: Supersaturday looking to be the second busiest shopping day of the entire year. Retailers expecting 53% of consumers to hit the store in it's almost Christmas, dad. 126 million people say they're waiting to scoop up holiday deals. ??? It's raining ??? Reporter: The majority of those men. Every year we see men waiting last minute to buy these gifts so probably good chunk actually over 50% of the 126 million adults are going to be men. Reporter: Shoppers holding out for last-second savings. Some of the pros of waiting last minute the fact that a lot of accessories, apparel and especially winter gear items are going to be very heavily discounted. Reporter: Macy's and old Navy offering discounts up to 70% and we spotted this ninja blender and bluetooth speakers at best Buy half off. To toys "R" us and Kohl's open 24 hours letting you order online today and pick up in stores Christmas eve. You can use the convenience of it by leveraging their websites, buying things that maybe are already available at stores. Want to skip the holiday crush completely gift cards can be the way to go. With savings on sites like gift card granny and cardpool. Experts say there can be downsides to waiting until the last minute. A lot of the most popular items like toys, like this fingerling can sell out so you'll want to get moving early and make sure you have an alternative gift in mind and maybe an excuse for the family. Thank you, erielle. I'm going to start working on that right now.

