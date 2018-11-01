Transcript for Missing college student's death investigated as homicide

We turn to those new developments in the mysterious disameerps of an ivy league student who vanished during winter break. Police have found his body in California in a park near his home and gio Benitez is here with the latest and, gio, police are investigating this as a homicide. They are, Michael. Good morning. We're learning new details about what his friend said happened. His story is pretty consistent so this morning the mystery who might have killed this ivy league student. This morning a heartbreaking discovery for a California family. 19-year-old blaze Bernstein who suddenly went missing last week found dead in the brush around the park where he was last seen. His parents struggling to talk about it. We have had people do random acts of kindness and so many friends and family that have reached out to us. Reporter: Police say they suspect foul play and are investigating the death as a homicide. Bernstein left his home without telling his parents last week Tuesday around 11:30 P.M. After snapchatting with a friend from high school who arranged to pick up the 19-year-old upenn student and head to a local park. According to a just released search warrant obtained by the Orange county register, the sheriff's investigator questioned that friend who has not been identified. The friend told investigators that the pair planned to hang out and catch up, Bernstein mentioning meeting another friend of theirs from high school but when they reached the park, he says Bernstein left the vehicle and walked off by himself. According to the affidavit the friend says he waited an hour for Bernstein to return to the vehicle then tried to contact him on Snapchat. When that didn't work the friend says he drove off to his girlfriend's house, but returned to the park two hours later at 3:40 A.M. To look for Bernstein again. Police say during their questioning the friend could not remember his own girlfriend's last name or where she lived. Investigators noticed several scratches and abrasions on the friend's hands which he claimed were from a fight club. He also appeared to have dirt under the fingernails. When asked about that he replied he fell into a dirt pudd. Investigators also noted the friend appeared to be breathing heavy, talking fast and visibly shaking. Investigators have now interviewed him several types and are calling him a witness, not a suspect. According to the search warrant police searched the friend's rental car and detectives noticed hiking and camping equipment, a large plastic Bibeau in the backseat and a black belt on the passenger seat floorboard so no doubt herehe investigation continues. Oh, absolutely. A lot of tough clues. Thanks very much.

