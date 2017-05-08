Transcript for Missing hiker and dog rescued after 4 days in woods

We do have an incredible survival story from the wilderness of Washington state that involves an elementary schoolteacher gone missing. Rescuers found her with her dog four days later. ABC's janai Norman joins us from our L.A. Bureau with more. Good morning, janai. Reporter: That teacher survived on the rugged terrain in near 90-degree weather finally rescued thanks to technology along with her dog that never left her side. A smile and a wave from the fifth grade teacher recovering from a terrifying ordeal. Lost on a mountain with slippery rocks and steep drop-offs, Kimberly Haines and her dog Rainey finally home. You go from despair to hope and you can't describe it. Reporter: They left for a 15-mile run on the mt. Teneriffe trail but never returned. After four days of searching rescuers got a gps signal from her cell phone pinpointing her location. We were yelling and screaming and then her dog barked and then she started yelling, as well and then we found her. Reporter: Airlifting her and Rainey with her the whole time. Rainey would never leave her side. We knew she was keeping her warm at night. Reporter: Able to walk to the ambulance Haines telling the crowd I'm okay. This is absolutely amazing outcome for us. We couldn't ask for anything better. She seemed to be in good spirits when she came off the helicopter. She is a strong, strong woman. She's amazing. Reporter: And Haines survived by finding a water source to stay close to but four days on the mountain had taken a toll. She had a minor head injury, cuts all over her body and sunburn but was otherwise okay and Rainey the dog checked out just fine, Dan and Paula. That's really great. Thank you very much for that report. Nice to hear a happy ending this

