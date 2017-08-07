Mixed messages after Trump-Putin meeting

The White House says the president pressed Putin on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but Russia says Trump heard Putin's denial of wrongdoing and "accepted it."
3:46 | 07/08/17

Transcript for Mixed messages after Trump-Putin meeting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

