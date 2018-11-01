Transcript for Molly Shannon says cast of 'Divorce' constantly has fun on set between takes

ultimate superstar Molly Shannon. Yes. Give it up for Molly Shannon. Yay. Teaming up with Sarah Jessica parker in HBO's "Divorce" and you just teamed up with another superstar of sorts to celebrate new year's. Yes, I did. I teamed up with will Ferrell and hosted the rose parade. I was Tish and he was court hosenback and we had so much fun. So is it fun to still play with him coming in character to host the rose -- Michael, it was the best. It was the most joyful experience and just being reunited with court hosenback, slash, will was the best? We love watching everything you do? Thanks, Michael. I love -- You are sea so sweet. There's a love affair between us that you guys don't know. It's true. You are the most genuine person and I feel so comfortable with you and I was so excited -- Thank you. That you were interviewing me. Thank you. And I want to talk about "Divorce," second season of the show and you, Sarah Jessica parker, when the show wrapped, you guys did a little singing to send the crew off after the show wrapped. I did. I just was being silly and so, yeah, we were always singing on set. Sara Jessica and Talia and I just having fun in between takes, it was so much fun. Well, you know what, let's take a look at the clip. This is "Divorce," Molly Shannon, Sarah Jessica parker. Check it out. You know we've been doing this exercise out of this relationship book called the positive proposition and it has totally saved us. The way the book works is you're not supposed to say anything to your partner unless it's a compliment. So because Nick and I have nothing good to say it's just silent all the time and it's so sexy. Sexy? Silence is sexy. But I do have a question. Positive proposition -- is that real. That is real. It's so funny. That came from a book that I read by Harvel Hendrickson and his wife Helen hunt and they were relationship people that speak about relationships but they realized their own relationship was falling apart so they worked on trying to be nicer to one another and they had a rule where if they couldn't say anything nice then don't say anything at all and they said for the first few months they tried it they were just silent because they had nothing good to say. So I pitched that to Jenny bix our show runner. She loved it and put it in the show so that was so cool. If it works it works. I like it. I love your ideas. Like I said before you're so talented love having you here and season two of "Divorce" premieres Sunday on HBO. Make sure you check it out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.