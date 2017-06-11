Transcript for Mom, daughter help victims of Texas church shooting

Took it back to Amy Hill on the ground there and Sutherland springs good morning again Amy. Bob good morning just a few moments ago I spoke with one of the residents here in Sutherland springs Kathleen her now's home. Sits directly across from the first Baptist church and she. We're accounted for me in shilling. 11:30 AM. How many shots did you hear it was just. Nonstop gunfire is kind of cut it in chunks the first few like fortified Lexus it and the next I was there are probably some time jobs. They're pretty quick succession and then it was quite a long time of the got to stop. And for a Cablevision bought his story again and this neighbor that doesn't want to be named yet views he was hero. He was he. It was also witnessed a real weapon in the hands into different stances. You'll just two shots when he stands just two shots after shooter acted on it and then moved again in under way and again until more shots. The gunman drove off the unimaginable. Horrific aftermath can you tell me what happened. Some world never forget. Because it stopped any girl on. And I understand like a few were outside ordered him the first responders you know go after him an extra payment immediately. And it is and am looking at the church. You know across a small road more Aaron in this expecting him to come out Armenians. Have. Lean reiterated to me just how close knit this community is every one truly knows everyone she said. She knows personally the two families who lost three generations of family members in yesterday's horrific attack Robin back to you variety me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.