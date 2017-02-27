Transcript for 'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up

What about that crazy moment to end it all? Some people actually thought it was another Jimmy Kimmel prank. I think we all did. That's what Warren beatty was thinking too. We knew something was wrong when they said "La la land" was mistakenly named best picture and the award, of course, belonged to "Moonlight" and rightfully so. How they were so graceful, everybody on that stage when all that happened. Right to Amy. She's starting us off still there in Hollywood for us this morning. Good morning, Amy. That's right, good morning, guys. I was backstage when that moment happened which is normally very festive place to be with the champagne flowing, but when that moment happened there was an audible collective gasbackstage and then stunned silence. The academy award for best picture -- You're impossible. Come on. "La la land." Reporter: Warren beatty and Faye Dunaway announced "La la land" the winner of best picture. Its producers accept. Thank you to my parents. Reporter: But, wait, chaos erupting. Oscar producers and host Jimmy Kimmel swarm the stage because -- I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake. "Moonlight," you guys won best picture. "Moonlight" won. This is not a joke. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing. This is not a joke. "Moonlight" has won best picture. "Moonlight." Best picture. Reporter: "Moonlight" is the real winner. The film's team in tears total shock at the Dolby theatre. Very clearly even in my dreams this could not be true but to hell with dreams. I'm done with it because it's true. Oh, my goodness. Reporter: Take a closer look at that key moment in beatty's hand, the envelope reads actress in a leading role, not best picture. "La la land." Reporter: Listen to beatty and Dunaway whispering offcamera. It says Emma stone. What? Reporter: Beatty offering an explanation. I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma stone, "La la land." That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny. Reporter: Jimmy Kimmel recalling that miss universe mishap from last year. Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this. Warren, what did you do? Reporter: Emma stone brought home the Oscar for best actress for "La la land" but backstage she was still in shock about the best picture mix-up. I mean, I'm so beyond excited for "Moonlight." I think "Moonlight" is one of the greatest films of all time, so as far as I'm concerned I think this is like the cruelest outcome ever, but the process of getting there was a trip. Yeah, I mean you've got, you know, your guys giving acceptance speeches. I know and they're so incredible and it's -- it's one of those things that like the idea of an art competition in general seems very wild but that's -- I mean, the producers of "La la land" are unbelievable and I mean, hey, it's craziest moment ever. Reporter: Mahershala Ali who won best supporting actor for "Moonlight" gave credit to the "La la land" cast. When you heard them say, it's "Moonlight" -- I just didn't -- I didn't even know what to do. I think I needed to hear them say it multiple times and really pull us up but Jordan who was speaking and accepting on behalf of "La la land" is such a great guy, such a generous guy that, of course, he was the one who said, oh, we didn't win? Bring them up here and I just absolutely love all of those folks up there. I mean, that's a moment that's going to go down in history. Yeah. Reporter: Kimmel told us after the show beatty had the wrong envelope. In reality he was perplexed by why her name was on there. Why not just ask for help? I wouldn't ask for help -- Hey, guys, you have gave me the wrong card. That's a moment. Warren beatty has had so much sex he can't think about things like that anymore. Reporter: Price Waterhouse cooper putting out this statement we sincerely apologize to "Moonlight," "La la land," Warren beatty, Faye Dunaway and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered was immediately corrected. What people may not realize is there are actually two copies of each winner envelope so Emma stone said she had hers with her name on it but it turns out there was another envelope backstage and that one must have been what ended up in Warren beatty's hands, guys. Because, you're right, they have on each end of the stage because they don't know which way the presenters will come out. I guess we don't know who gave it to them. You got to feel bad for him. Though. What I feel bad about we're not talking about "Moonlight." It is so deserving of what it won and best picture and our super fan, you agree too with that, right? I saw it coming. They did it. I agree. I felt so bad for the "La la land" cast because it's an embarrassment but at the same time "Moonlight" is not getting the attention that they deserve as the first lgbt movie to win on Oscar award -- I'm sorry. Just got the attention right there. Yes. Jimmy Kimmel did the whole Steve Harvey thing. I thought he was going to blame Matt Damon. You did think for a moment it was a prank. That's why they were saying this is not a joke. Steve Harvey's reply this morni

